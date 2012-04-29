LISBON, April 29 Porto clinched their 26th Portuguese Premier League title after fierce rivals Benfica slipped to a 2-2 draw at Rio Ave on Sunday, extending their decade-long domination of Portuguese football.

The northern club won 2-0 at Maritimo on Saturday thanks to two penalties by Brazil winger Hulk.

Second-placed Benfica's draw left Porto with a six-point advantage and only two matches left in the season. The "Dragons" have a better head-to-head record.

(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Ed Osmond)