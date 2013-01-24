LISBON Jan 24 Porto signed experienced striker Liedson in a loan deal from Brazil's Flamengo on Thursday in a move that marks his return to Portugal where he thrived for eight seasons at rivals Sporting.

Porto said on their website that the 35-year-old had signed until the end of the season.

Brazil-born Liedson, a lightweight but deadly striker who played for Portugal in South Africa's 2010 World Cup after being granted Portuguese citizenship, returns to a league he knows well.

He played over 300 matches for Sporting and scored more than 170 goals in all competitions before a move to Brazil two years ago. Despite his history with Sporting, Liedson said he had been eyeing a move to Porto for some time.

"The opportunity came now but, although it only came through now, it was actually a wish that had been there for a few years," Liedson said.

Porto are joint-leaders of the Portuguese Premier League with Benfica and will play Malaga in the last 16 of the Champions League in February. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Mark Meadows)