LISBON, April 18 Sporting's oldest player on the pitch in Sunday's Lisbon derby is likely to be 25-year-old goalkeeper Rui Patricio as the youthful side head to Portuguese Premier League leaders Benfica in their best form of the season.

Undefeated Benfica will be aiming to retain a four-point lead over Porto with four rounds to go after this weekend's fixtures, while seventh-placed Sporting have a European berth in their sights after a revival under coach Jesualdo Ferreira.

Title-chasing Benfica, who hold an unusual 34-point lead over their city rivals, are on their guard.

"This is the best Sporting of the season. Their confidence levels are higher and their game much improved," Benfica's Brazilian striker Lima told reporters.

"If we win, with so few matches left, the championship maths will get easier for us,"

With Sporting's budget running thin, Ferreira, who took over as coach in January, gambled on Sporting's youth instead of big-name signings to try to salvage something from a poor season by reaching next season's Europa League.

It has started to pay off. They have won their last three matches and the performances of gifted teenage midfielders Bruma and Eric Dier have impressed, while striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel has scored six goals in the last six games.

"It's amazing how much some of these young guys evolved in a short period," Ferreira said a few weeks ago.

"We are going to have our youngsters surprising a lot of people. They have a very big ambition to play in the first team and are keen to learn, fight and compete among themselves."

In contrast to Sporting's youth, Benfica rely on 32-year-old captain Luisao to command their back four and on the attacking duo of Lima and Oscar Cardozo, both 29, to drive their rich vein of form which has yielded more than 50 goals this season.

Benfica, chasing a treble of championship, Cup and Europa League, will play four matches in 12 days including two legs of their Europa League semi-final against Fenerbahce.

"Whatever happens this will have been a brilliant season. If we conquer the three competitions it will turn into a dream season," Benfica coach Jorge Jesus said. (Editing by Sonia Oxley)