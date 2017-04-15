April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 CD Tondela 2 Rio Ave 1 FC Arouca 2 CD Feirense 0 GD Chaves 2 Vitoria Guimaraes 3 Braga 1 Porto 1 Friday, April 14 Belenenses 1 Estoril 3 Benfica 3 Maritimo 0 Boavista 0 Pacos de Ferreira 0 Vitoria Setubal 0 Sporting 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 29 22 5 2 61 14 71 2 Porto 29 20 8 1 63 14 68 ------------------------- 3 Sporting 29 19 6 4 58 27 63 ------------------------- 4 Vitoria Guimaraes 29 15 8 6 45 33 53 5 Braga 29 14 9 6 43 26 51 ------------------------- 6 Maritimo 29 12 8 9 28 28 44 ------------------------- 7 Rio Ave 29 11 6 12 32 36 39 8 GD Chaves 29 8 12 9 31 32 36 9 Vitoria Setubal 29 9 8 12 27 30 35 10 Boavista 29 8 11 10 27 30 35 11 CD Feirense 29 10 5 14 25 43 35 12 Belenenses 29 8 8 13 22 36 32 13 FC Arouca 29 9 4 16 28 45 31 14 Pacos de Ferreira 29 6 11 12 26 38 29 15 Estoril 29 7 7 15 25 36 28 16 Moreirense 28 5 6 17 24 43 21 ------------------------- 17 Nacional 28 4 8 16 19 45 20 18 CD Tondela 29 4 8 17 21 49 20 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 17 Nacional v Moreirense (1900)