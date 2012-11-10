Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 10
Vitoria Guimaraes 1 Nacional Madeira 3
Friday, November 9
Gil Vicente 0 FC Pacos de Ferreira 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Porto 8 6 2 0 22 5 20
2 Benfica 8 6 2 0 22 6 20
-------------------------
3 Braga 8 5 2 1 20 11 17
-------------------------
4 FC Pacos de Ferreira 9 3 5 1 11 7 14
5 Rio Ave 8 4 2 2 10 9 14
-------------------------
6 Vitoria Guimaraes 9 3 2 4 8 16 11
-------------------------
7 Vitoria Setubal 8 2 4 2 7 11 10
8 Estoril 8 2 3 3 13 13 9
9 Gil Vicente 9 2 3 4 7 12 9
10 Academica 8 1 5 2 9 10 8
11 Nacional Madeira 9 2 2 5 14 20 8
12 Maritimo 8 2 2 4 4 13 8
13 SC Olhanense 8 1 4 3 12 14 7
14 Sporting 8 1 4 3 6 9 7
-------------------------
15 Moreirense 8 1 3 4 10 12 6
16 Beira Mar 8 1 3 4 11 18 6
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 11
Estoril v Moreirense (1600)
SC Olhanense v Beira Mar (1600)
Porto v Academica (1800)
Rio Ave v Benfica (1930)
Sporting v Braga (2015)
Monday, November 12
Maritimo v Vitoria Setubal (2015)