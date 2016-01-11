Soccer-Iraq coach Shenaishil sacked after World Cup failure
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday Monday, January 11 Nacional 1 Benfica 4 Pacos de Ferreira 2 Vitoria Setubal 1 Sunday, January 10 Academica 2 CD Tondela 1 Boavista 0 Porto 5 Maritimo 5 Moreirense 1 Estoril 2 Belenenses 0 Rio Ave 1 Uniao Madeira 0 Sporting 3 Braga 2 Saturday, January 9 Vitoria Guimaraes 2 FC Arouca 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting 17 14 2 1 35 9 44 2 Benfica 17 13 1 3 45 11 40 ------------------------- 3 Porto 17 12 4 1 36 10 40 ------------------------- 4 Braga 17 8 5 4 25 11 29 5 Pacos de Ferreira 17 8 4 5 25 18 28 ------------------------- 6 Rio Ave 17 7 4 6 26 24 25 ------------------------- 7 FC Arouca 17 5 9 3 22 19 24 8 Vitoria Guimaraes 17 6 5 6 22 26 23 9 Vitoria Setubal 17 5 7 5 28 30 22 10 Maritimo 17 6 3 8 26 35 21 11 Estoril 17 5 5 7 14 19 20 12 Belenenses 17 4 6 7 20 36 18 13 Nacional 17 4 5 8 17 23 17 14 Moreirense 17 4 5 8 19 27 17 15 Uniao Madeira 17 4 5 8 10 22 17 16 Academica 17 4 4 9 16 31 16 ------------------------- 17 Boavista 17 2 4 11 9 27 10 18 CD Tondela 17 2 2 13 10 27 8 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
* Sevilla coach Sampaoli appears set to take over (Adds detail, background)