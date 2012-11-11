Nov 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 11
Porto 2 Academica 1
Estoril 2 Moreirense 0
Rio Ave 0 Benfica 1
SC Olhanense 1 Beira Mar 0
Sporting 1 Braga 0
Saturday, November 10
Vitoria Guimaraes 1 Nacional Madeira 3
Friday, November 9
Gil Vicente 0 FC Pacos de Ferreira 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Porto 9 7 2 0 24 6 23
2 Benfica 9 7 2 0 23 6 23
-------------------------
3 Braga 9 5 2 2 20 12 17
-------------------------
4 FC Pacos de Ferreira 9 3 5 1 11 7 14
5 Rio Ave 9 4 2 3 10 10 14
-------------------------
6 Estoril 9 3 3 3 15 13 12
-------------------------
7 Vitoria Guimaraes 9 3 2 4 8 16 11
8 SC Olhanense 9 2 4 3 13 14 10
9 Sporting 9 2 4 3 7 9 10
10 Vitoria Setubal 8 2 4 2 7 11 10
11 Gil Vicente 9 2 3 4 7 12 9
12 Academica 9 1 5 3 10 12 8
13 Nacional Madeira 9 2 2 5 14 20 8
14 Maritimo 8 2 2 4 4 13 8
-------------------------
15 Moreirense 9 1 3 5 10 14 6
16 Beira Mar 9 1 3 5 11 19 6
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 12
Maritimo v Vitoria Setubal (2015)