Nov 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 11 Porto 2 Academica 1 Estoril 2 Moreirense 0 Rio Ave 0 Benfica 1 SC Olhanense 1 Beira Mar 0 Sporting 1 Braga 0 Saturday, November 10 Vitoria Guimaraes 1 Nacional Madeira 3 Friday, November 9 Gil Vicente 0 FC Pacos de Ferreira 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 9 7 2 0 24 6 23 2 Benfica 9 7 2 0 23 6 23 ------------------------- 3 Braga 9 5 2 2 20 12 17 ------------------------- 4 FC Pacos de Ferreira 9 3 5 1 11 7 14 5 Rio Ave 9 4 2 3 10 10 14 ------------------------- 6 Estoril 9 3 3 3 15 13 12 ------------------------- 7 Vitoria Guimaraes 9 3 2 4 8 16 11 8 SC Olhanense 9 2 4 3 13 14 10 9 Sporting 9 2 4 3 7 9 10 10 Vitoria Setubal 8 2 4 2 7 11 10 11 Gil Vicente 9 2 3 4 7 12 9 12 Academica 9 1 5 3 10 12 8 13 Nacional Madeira 9 2 2 5 14 20 8 14 Maritimo 8 2 2 4 4 13 8 ------------------------- 15 Moreirense 9 1 3 5 10 14 6 16 Beira Mar 9 1 3 5 11 19 6 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 12 Maritimo v Vitoria Setubal (2015)