Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 25
Braga 0 Academica 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Porto 7 6 1 0 15 4 19
2 Sporting 7 5 2 0 19 4 17
-------------------------
3 Benfica 7 4 2 1 11 7 14
-------------------------
4 Nacional Madeira 7 4 1 2 12 7 13
5 Braga 8 4 0 4 9 10 12
-------------------------
6 Estoril 7 3 2 2 13 11 11
-------------------------
7 Gil Vicente 7 3 2 2 9 8 11
8 Rio Ave 7 3 1 3 7 6 10
9 Vitoria Guimaraes 7 3 1 3 6 7 10
10 Academica 8 2 2 4 4 10 8
11 Maritimo 7 2 1 4 10 13 7
12 Belenenses 7 2 1 4 8 11 7
13 Arouca 7 2 1 4 5 11 7
14 SC Olhanense 7 1 2 4 4 10 5
-------------------------
15 Vitoria Setubal 7 1 2 4 10 17 5
-------------------------
16 FC Pacos de Ferreira 7 1 1 5 7 13 4
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15: Relegation play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 26
SC Olhanense v Arouca (1500)
Rio Ave v Gil Vicente (1700)
Vitoria Setubal v Belenenses (1915)
Sunday, October 27
Benfica v Nacional Madeira (1715)
Porto v Sporting (1945)
Maritimo v Estoril (2015)
Monday, October 28
FC Pacos de Ferreira v Vitoria Guimaraes (2015)