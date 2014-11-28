Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday
Friday, November 28
Vitoria Guimaraes 2 Moreirense 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Vitoria Guimaraes 11 8 2 1 22 9 26
2 Benfica 10 8 1 1 23 7 25
-------------------------
3 Porto 10 6 4 0 19 5 22
-------------------------
4 Belenenses 10 6 2 2 15 11 20
5 Braga 10 5 3 2 15 7 18
-------------------------
6 FC Pacos de Ferreira 10 5 3 2 15 10 18
-------------------------
7 Rio Ave 10 5 2 3 19 10 17
8 Sporting 10 4 5 1 18 10 17
9 Moreirense 11 3 4 4 8 11 13
10 Maritimo 10 4 0 6 15 15 12
11 Vitoria Setubal 10 3 2 5 8 16 11
12 Estoril 10 2 4 4 15 20 10
13 Boavista 10 3 1 6 7 18 10
14 Academica 10 1 5 4 7 12 8
15 Nacional Madeira 10 2 2 6 7 13 8
-------------------------
16 Arouca 10 2 2 6 6 18 8
-------------------------
17 Penafiel 10 1 1 8 6 19 4
18 Gil Vicente 10 0 3 7 7 21 3
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 29
Belenenses v Arouca (1600)
Penafiel v Braga (1800)
Sporting v Vitoria Setubal (2015)
Sunday, November 30
Maritimo v Boavista (1600)
Gil Vicente v Nacional Madeira (1600)
Academica v Benfica (1800)
Porto v Rio Ave (2015)
Monday, December 1
FC Pacos de Ferreira v Estoril (2000)