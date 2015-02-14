Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 14 Belenenses 1 Sporting 1 Gil Vicente 1 Pacos de Ferreira 0 Friday, February 13 Porto 1 Vitoria Guimaraes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 20 16 2 2 45 9 50 2 Porto 21 15 4 2 50 10 49 ------------------------- 3 Sporting 21 12 8 1 40 17 44 ------------------------- 4 Braga 20 11 4 5 32 13 37 5 Vitoria Guimaraes 21 10 6 5 33 18 36 ------------------------- 6 Belenenses 21 8 7 6 20 21 31 ------------------------- 7 Pacos de Ferreira 21 8 5 8 26 31 29 8 Rio Ave 20 7 7 6 27 26 28 9 Nacional 20 7 4 9 24 29 25 10 Estoril 20 6 7 7 23 30 25 11 Maritimo 20 7 3 10 24 27 24 12 Moreirense 20 6 6 8 17 21 24 13 Boavista 20 6 2 12 16 35 20 14 Vitoria Setubal 20 5 4 11 16 32 19 15 Gil Vicente 21 3 8 10 17 35 17 ------------------------- 16 Arouca 20 4 4 12 14 32 16 ------------------------- 17 Academica 20 1 11 8 12 27 14 18 Penafiel 20 3 4 13 15 38 13 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 15 Penafiel v Maritimo (1600) Rio Ave v Moreirense (1600) Academica v Boavista (1700) Benfica v Vitoria Setubal (1700) Braga v Arouca (1915) Monday, February 16 Nacional v Estoril (2000)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.