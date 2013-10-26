Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 26 Rio Ave 0 Gil Vicente 1 SC Olhanense 1 Arouca 0 Vitoria Setubal 0 Belenenses 0 Friday, October 25 Braga 0 Academica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 7 6 1 0 15 4 19 2 Sporting 7 5 2 0 19 4 17 ------------------------- 3 Benfica 7 4 2 1 11 7 14 ------------------------- 4 Gil Vicente 8 4 2 2 10 8 14 5 Nacional Madeira 7 4 1 2 12 7 13 ------------------------- 6 Braga 8 4 0 4 9 10 12 ------------------------- 7 Estoril 7 3 2 2 13 11 11 8 Rio Ave 8 3 1 4 7 7 10 9 Vitoria Guimaraes 7 3 1 3 6 7 10 10 Belenenses 8 2 2 4 8 11 8 11 SC Olhanense 8 2 2 4 5 10 8 12 Academica 8 2 2 4 4 10 8 13 Maritimo 7 2 1 4 10 13 7 14 Arouca 8 2 1 5 5 12 7 ------------------------- 15 Vitoria Setubal 8 1 3 4 10 17 6 ------------------------- 16 FC Pacos de Ferreira 7 1 1 5 7 13 4 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15: Relegation play-off 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 27 Benfica v Nacional Madeira (1715) Porto v Sporting (1945) Maritimo v Estoril (2015) Monday, October 28 FC Pacos de Ferreira v Vitoria Guimaraes (2015)