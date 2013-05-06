May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 6
Benfica 1 Estoril 1
Sunday, May 5
FC Pacos de Ferreira 1 Sporting 0
Beira Mar 4 Maritimo 2
SC Olhanense 1 Rio Ave 0
Vitoria Guimaraes 3 Gil Vicente 1
Vitoria Setubal 0 Academica 1
Saturday, May 4
Nacional Madeira 1 Porto 3
Friday, May 3
Moreirense 2 Braga 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 28 23 5 0 73 17 74
2 Porto 28 22 6 0 66 13 72
-------------------------
3 FC Pacos de Ferreira 28 14 11 3 41 26 53
-------------------------
4 Braga 28 15 4 9 58 41 49
5 Vitoria Guimaraes 28 11 7 10 36 45 40
-------------------------
6 Estoril 28 11 6 11 42 35 39
-------------------------
7 Sporting 28 9 9 10 31 35 36
8 Rio Ave 28 10 6 12 32 41 36
9 Nacional Madeira 28 9 7 12 40 49 34
10 Maritimo 28 8 10 10 33 45 34
11 Academica 28 6 9 13 31 42 27
12 Vitoria Setubal 28 7 5 16 29 52 26
13 Gil Vicente 28 6 7 15 29 49 25
14 SC Olhanense 28 5 9 14 26 41 24
-------------------------
15 Beira Mar 28 5 8 15 33 49 23
16 Moreirense 28 4 9 15 27 47 21
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation