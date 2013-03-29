Soccer-McAuley closing in on new West Brom deal
March 3 West Bromwich Albion are likely to hand the Premier League's oldest outfield player Gareth McAuley a new contract, manager Tony Pulis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.
March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday Friday, March 29 FC Pacos de Ferreira 3 Gil Vicente 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 23 19 4 0 60 14 61 2 Porto 23 17 6 0 52 11 57 ------------------------- 3 FC Pacos de Ferreira 24 12 9 3 35 22 45 ------------------------- 4 Braga 23 13 4 6 50 31 43 5 Estoril 23 9 4 10 34 31 31 ------------------------- 6 Rio Ave 23 8 6 9 26 30 30 ------------------------- 7 Maritimo 23 7 9 7 24 34 30 8 Vitoria Guimaraes 23 8 6 9 26 38 30 9 Nacional Madeira 23 7 7 9 34 38 28 10 Sporting 23 6 9 8 23 27 27 11 Vitoria Setubal 23 6 5 12 25 43 23 12 Academica 23 4 9 10 28 36 21 13 Moreirense 23 4 8 11 22 36 20 14 Gil Vicente 24 4 7 13 24 44 19 ------------------------- 15 SC Olhanense 23 3 9 11 23 35 18 16 Beira Mar 23 3 8 12 26 42 17 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 30 Moreirense v Estoril (1600) Beira Mar v SC Olhanense (1600) Vitoria Setubal v Maritimo (1600) Academica v Porto (1815) Benfica v Rio Ave (2030) Monday, April 1 Nacional Madeira v Vitoria Guimaraes (1715) Braga v Sporting (1930)
March 3 West Bromwich Albion are likely to hand the Premier League's oldest outfield player Gareth McAuley a new contract, manager Tony Pulis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.
LONDON, March 3 Mid-table West Ham United host runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea at London Stadium on Monday. We look at five memorable clashes between them.
March 3 Striker Fernando Torres has been released from hospital, his club Atletico Madrid said on Friday, after sustaining a head injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna.