Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Benfica 1 Vitoria Setubal 1 CD Feirense 0 Moreirense 3 FC Arouca 2 Nacional 0 Saturday, August 20 Maritimo 0 Vitoria Guimaraes 2 Pacos de Ferreira 0 Sporting 1 Porto 1 Estoril 0 GD Chaves 1 CD Tondela 1 Friday, August 19 Belenenses 0 Boavista 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 2 Sporting 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 ------------------------- 3 Moreirense 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 ------------------------- 4 Benfica 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Vitoria Setubal 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 ------------------------- 6 Boavista 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 ------------------------- 7 Vitoria Guimaraes 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 8 Braga 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 9 FC Arouca 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 10 CD Feirense 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 11 GD Chaves 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 12 Pacos de Ferreira 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 13 CD Tondela 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 14 Belenenses 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 15 Rio Ave 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 16 Nacional 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 ------------------------- 17 Estoril 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 18 Maritimo 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 22 Braga v Rio Ave (1900)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)