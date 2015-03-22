Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Arouca 3 Gil Vicente 1 Boavista 1 Belenenses 0 Moreirense 1 Maritimo 1 Sporting 4 Vitoria Guimaraes 1 Saturday, March 21 Nacional 1 Porto 1 Estoril 3 Penafiel 3 Rio Ave 2 Benfica 1 Friday, March 20 Braga 0 Academica 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 26 21 2 3 63 13 65 2 Porto 26 19 5 2 58 11 62 ------------------------- 3 Sporting 26 16 8 2 50 23 56 ------------------------- 4 Braga 26 14 5 7 39 17 47 5 Vitoria Guimaraes 26 11 7 8 38 28 40 ------------------------- 6 Rio Ave 26 9 9 8 33 32 36 ------------------------- 7 Belenenses 26 9 9 8 25 27 36 8 Pacos de Ferreira 25 10 6 9 31 35 36 9 Nacional 26 9 6 11 32 36 33 10 Moreirense 26 8 8 10 23 29 32 11 Maritimo 26 9 4 13 32 36 31 12 Estoril 26 6 10 10 30 45 28 13 Boavista 26 8 4 14 21 40 28 14 Academica 26 4 14 8 19 30 26 15 Arouca 26 6 5 15 20 40 23 ------------------------- 16 Vitoria Setubal 25 6 5 14 18 40 23 ------------------------- 17 Gil Vicente 26 3 10 13 20 43 19 18 Penafiel 26 4 5 17 25 52 17 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 23 Vitoria Setubal v Pacos de Ferreira (2000)
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.