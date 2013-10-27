Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 27 Benfica 2 Nacional Madeira 0 Maritimo 1 Estoril 3 Porto 3 Sporting 1 Saturday, October 26 Rio Ave 0 Gil Vicente 1 SC Olhanense 1 Arouca 0 Vitoria Setubal 0 Belenenses 0 Friday, October 25 Braga 0 Academica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 8 7 1 0 18 5 22 2 Sporting 8 5 2 1 20 7 17 ------------------------- 3 Benfica 8 5 2 1 13 7 17 ------------------------- 4 Estoril 8 4 2 2 16 12 14 5 Gil Vicente 8 4 2 2 10 8 14 ------------------------- 6 Nacional Madeira 8 4 1 3 12 9 13 ------------------------- 7 Braga 8 4 0 4 9 10 12 8 Rio Ave 8 3 1 4 7 7 10 9 Vitoria Guimaraes 7 3 1 3 6 7 10 10 Belenenses 8 2 2 4 8 11 8 11 SC Olhanense 8 2 2 4 5 10 8 12 Academica 8 2 2 4 4 10 8 13 Maritimo 8 2 1 5 11 16 7 14 Arouca 8 2 1 5 5 12 7 ------------------------- 15 Vitoria Setubal 8 1 3 4 10 17 6 ------------------------- 16 FC Pacos de Ferreira 7 1 1 5 7 13 4 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15: Relegation play-off 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 28 FC Pacos de Ferreira v Vitoria Guimaraes (2015)
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.