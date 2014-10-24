Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 24
Vitoria Setubal 0 Vitoria Guimaraes 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 7 6 1 0 19 4 19
2 Vitoria Guimaraes 8 5 2 1 15 7 17
-------------------------
3 Porto 7 4 3 0 10 3 15
-------------------------
4 Sporting 7 3 4 0 13 4 13
5 Maritimo 7 4 0 3 12 8 12
-------------------------
6 Rio Ave 7 3 2 2 13 7 11
-------------------------
7 Braga 7 3 2 2 10 5 11
8 FC Pacos de Ferreira 7 3 2 2 8 7 11
9 Belenenses 7 3 2 2 9 9 11
10 Vitoria Setubal 8 2 2 4 6 12 8
11 Academica 7 1 4 2 6 7 7
12 Moreirense 7 1 4 2 3 7 7
13 Arouca 7 2 1 4 4 10 7
14 Boavista 7 2 1 4 4 13 7
15 Estoril 7 1 3 3 10 15 6
-------------------------
16 Nacional Madeira 7 1 2 4 5 9 5
-------------------------
17 Penafiel 7 1 1 5 3 13 4
18 Gil Vicente 7 0 2 5 6 16 2
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 25
Boavista v FC Pacos de Ferreira (1500)
Moreirense v Gil Vicente (1500)
Arouca v Porto (1915)
Sunday, October 26
Nacional Madeira v Academica (1600)
Estoril v Belenenses (1600)
Sporting v Maritimo (1800)
Braga v Benfica (2015)
Monday, October 27
Rio Ave v Penafiel (2000)