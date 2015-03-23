March 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday Monday, March 23 Vitoria Setubal 0 Pacos de Ferreira 0 Sunday, March 22 Arouca 3 Gil Vicente 1 Boavista 1 Belenenses 0 Moreirense 1 Maritimo 1 Sporting 4 Vitoria Guimaraes 1 Saturday, March 21 Nacional 1 Porto 1 Estoril 3 Penafiel 3 Rio Ave 2 Benfica 1 Friday, March 20 Braga 0 Academica 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 26 21 2 3 63 13 65 2 Porto 26 19 5 2 58 11 62 ------------------------- 3 Sporting 26 16 8 2 50 23 56 ------------------------- 4 Braga 26 14 5 7 39 17 47 5 Vitoria Guimaraes 26 11 7 8 38 28 40 ------------------------- 6 Pacos de Ferreira 26 10 7 9 31 35 37 ------------------------- 7 Rio Ave 26 9 9 8 33 32 36 8 Belenenses 26 9 9 8 25 27 36 9 Nacional 26 9 6 11 32 36 33 10 Moreirense 26 8 8 10 23 29 32 11 Maritimo 26 9 4 13 32 36 31 12 Estoril 26 6 10 10 30 45 28 13 Boavista 26 8 4 14 21 40 28 14 Academica 26 4 14 8 19 30 26 15 Vitoria Setubal 26 6 6 14 18 40 24 ------------------------- 16 Arouca 26 6 5 15 20 40 23 ------------------------- 17 Gil Vicente 26 3 10 13 20 43 19 18 Penafiel 26 4 5 17 25 52 17 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation