Oct 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday Monday, October 8 Moreirense 0 Maritimo 1 Sunday, October 7 Academica 1 Vitoria Guimaraes 2 Nacional Madeira 0 Gil Vicente 1 Porto 2 Sporting 0 Estoril 1 Rio Ave 3 Braga 4 SC Olhanense 4 Vitoria Setubal 0 FC Pacos de Ferreira 0 Saturday, October 6 Benfica 2 Beira Mar 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 6 4 2 0 15 4 14 2 Benfica 6 4 2 0 16 6 14 ------------------------- 3 Braga 6 3 2 1 15 10 11 ------------------------- 4 Gil Vicente 6 2 3 1 6 5 9 5 Rio Ave 6 2 2 2 7 8 8 ------------------------- 6 Maritimo 6 2 2 2 4 6 8 ------------------------- 7 Vitoria Guimaraes 6 2 2 2 5 9 8 8 Academica 6 1 4 1 9 8 7 9 FC Pacos de Ferreira 6 1 4 1 8 7 7 10 Vitoria Setubal 6 1 4 1 4 8 7 11 Estoril 6 1 3 2 10 11 6 12 Sporting 6 1 3 2 5 7 6 13 Moreirense 6 1 2 3 8 9 5 14 SC Olhanense 6 1 2 3 10 12 5 ------------------------- 15 Nacional Madeira 6 1 2 3 8 13 5 16 Beira Mar 6 0 3 3 7 14 3 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation