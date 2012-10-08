Oct 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 8
Moreirense 0 Maritimo 1
Sunday, October 7
Academica 1 Vitoria Guimaraes 2
Nacional Madeira 0 Gil Vicente 1
Porto 2 Sporting 0
Estoril 1 Rio Ave 3
Braga 4 SC Olhanense 4
Vitoria Setubal 0 FC Pacos de Ferreira 0
Saturday, October 6
Benfica 2 Beira Mar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Porto 6 4 2 0 15 4 14
2 Benfica 6 4 2 0 16 6 14
3 Braga 6 3 2 1 15 10 11
4 Gil Vicente 6 2 3 1 6 5 9
5 Rio Ave 6 2 2 2 7 8 8
6 Maritimo 6 2 2 2 4 6 8
7 Vitoria Guimaraes 6 2 2 2 5 9 8
8 Academica 6 1 4 1 9 8 7
9 FC Pacos de Ferreira 6 1 4 1 8 7 7
10 Vitoria Setubal 6 1 4 1 4 8 7
11 Estoril 6 1 3 2 10 11 6
12 Sporting 6 1 3 2 5 7 6
13 Moreirense 6 1 2 3 8 9 5
14 SC Olhanense 6 1 2 3 10 12 5
15 Nacional Madeira 6 1 2 3 8 13 5
16 Beira Mar 6 0 3 3 7 14 3
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation