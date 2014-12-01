Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 1
FC Pacos de Ferreira 1 Estoril 1
Sunday, November 30
Academica 0 Benfica 2
Maritimo 4 Boavista 0
Porto 5 Rio Ave 0
Gil Vicente 0 Nacional Madeira 0
Saturday, November 29
Belenenses 0 Arouca 0
Penafiel 1 Braga 6
Sporting 3 Vitoria Setubal 0
Friday, November 28
Vitoria Guimaraes 2 Moreirense 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 11 9 1 1 25 7 28
2 Vitoria Guimaraes 11 8 2 1 22 9 26
-------------------------
3 Porto 11 7 4 0 24 5 25
-------------------------
4 Braga 11 6 3 2 21 8 21
5 Belenenses 11 6 3 2 15 11 21
-------------------------
6 Sporting 11 5 5 1 21 10 20
-------------------------
7 FC Pacos de Ferreira 11 5 4 2 16 11 19
8 Rio Ave 11 5 2 4 19 15 17
9 Maritimo 11 5 0 6 19 15 15
10 Moreirense 11 3 4 4 8 11 13
11 Estoril 11 2 5 4 16 21 11
12 Vitoria Setubal 11 3 2 6 8 19 11
13 Boavista 11 3 1 7 7 22 10
14 Nacional Madeira 11 2 3 6 7 13 9
15 Arouca 11 2 3 6 6 18 9
-------------------------
16 Academica 11 1 5 5 7 14 8
-------------------------
17 Gil Vicente 11 0 4 7 7 21 4
18 Penafiel 11 1 1 9 7 25 4
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation