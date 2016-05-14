MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 14 Belenenses 2 Estoril 1 CD Tondela 2 Academica 0 FC Arouca 2 Vitoria Guimaraes 2 Porto 4 Boavista 0 Uniao Madeira 1 Rio Ave 2 Vitoria Setubal 0 Pacos de Ferreira 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 33 28 1 4 84 21 85 2 Sporting 33 26 5 2 75 21 83 ------------------------- 3 Porto 34 23 4 7 67 30 73 ------------------------- 4 Braga 33 16 10 7 54 31 58 ------------------------- 5 FC Arouca 34 13 15 6 47 38 54 6 Rio Ave 34 14 8 12 44 44 50 ------------------------- 7 Pacos de Ferreira 34 13 10 11 43 42 49 8 Estoril 34 13 8 13 40 41 47 9 Belenenses 34 10 11 13 44 66 41 10 Vitoria Guimaraes 34 9 13 12 45 53 40 11 Nacional 33 10 8 15 39 52 38 12 Maritimo 33 10 5 18 44 61 35 13 Moreirense 33 8 9 16 36 53 33 14 Boavista 34 8 9 17 24 41 33 15 Vitoria Setubal 34 6 12 16 40 61 30 16 CD Tondela 34 8 6 20 34 54 30 ------------------------- R17 Uniao Madeira 34 7 8 19 27 50 29 R18 Academica 34 5 10 19 32 60 25 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League preliminary round 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 15 Moreirense v Maritimo (1400) Benfica v Nacional (1600) Braga v Sporting (1600)
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.