May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 1
Vitoria Guimaraes 2 Estoril 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 30 24 3 3 73 15 75
2 Porto 30 22 6 2 67 12 72
-------------------------
3 Sporting 30 19 9 2 59 27 66
-------------------------
4 Braga 30 16 6 8 46 19 54
5 Vitoria Guimaraes 31 14 8 9 44 31 50
-------------------------
6 Belenenses 30 11 10 9 29 30 43
-------------------------
7 Pacos de Ferreira 30 11 9 10 35 38 42
8 Nacional 30 11 7 12 39 42 40
9 Rio Ave 30 9 12 9 35 36 39
10 Maritimo 30 10 7 13 37 39 37
11 Moreirense 30 9 9 12 26 36 36
12 Estoril 31 8 11 12 34 54 35
13 Boavista 30 8 6 16 24 46 30
14 Academica 30 4 15 11 21 38 27
15 Arouca 30 7 5 18 23 45 26
16 Vitoria Setubal 30 6 8 16 21 45 26
-------------------------
17 Gil Vicente 30 4 11 15 24 49 23
18 Penafiel 30 4 6 20 27 62 18
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League preliminary round
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 2
Gil Vicente v Benfica (1700)
Sporting v Nacional (1915)
Sunday, May 3
Boavista v Moreirense (1500)
Maritimo v Arouca (1500)
Penafiel v Academica (1500)
Vitoria Setubal v Porto (1815)
Monday, May 4
Belenenses v Rio Ave (1845)
Pacos de Ferreira v Braga (1900)