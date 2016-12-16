Soccer-Maracana to light up again as bills are settled
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday Friday, December 16 Pacos de Ferreira 1 Belenenses 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 13 10 2 1 29 8 32 2 Porto 14 9 4 1 26 6 31 ------------------------- 3 Sporting 13 8 3 2 24 12 27 ------------------------- 4 Braga 13 8 2 3 24 12 26 ------------------------- 5 Vitoria Guimaraes 13 7 3 3 23 16 24 6 Rio Ave 13 6 2 5 17 16 20 ------------------------- 7 GD Chaves 13 4 7 2 13 11 19 8 Maritimo 14 5 2 7 9 13 17 9 Belenenses 14 4 5 5 10 14 17 10 Vitoria Setubal 13 4 4 5 12 13 16 11 Pacos de Ferreira 14 4 4 6 16 21 16 12 Estoril 13 4 3 6 11 16 15 13 FC Arouca 13 4 2 7 9 17 14 14 Boavista 13 3 4 6 13 17 13 15 Nacional 13 3 2 8 13 21 11 16 Moreirense 13 3 2 8 12 20 11 ------------------------- 17 CD Feirense 13 3 2 8 10 28 11 18 CD Tondela 13 2 3 8 11 21 9 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League preliminary round 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 17 Moreirense v FC Arouca (1815) Estoril v Benfica (2030) Sunday, December 18 CD Tondela v Boavista (1600) Rio Ave v Nacional (1600) Vitoria Guimaraes v Vitoria Setubal (1800) Sporting v Braga (2015) Monday, December 19 Maritimo v CD Feirense (1730) Porto v GD Chaves (2000)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.
PARIS, Jan 27 Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim believes that regardless of the result of Sunday's game against Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 title race will go down to the wire.