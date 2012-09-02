Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 2
Benfica 3 Nacional Madeira 0
FC Pacos de Ferreira 2 Braga 0
Gil Vicente 0 Vitoria Setubal 0
Rio Ave 0 Academica 0
Beira Mar 1 Moreirense 1
Saturday, September 1
SC Olhanense 2 Porto 3
Vitoria Guimaraes 2 Estoril 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 3 2 1 0 10 2 7
2 Porto 3 2 1 0 7 2 7
-------------------------
3 Moreirense 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
-------------------------
4 FC Pacos de Ferreira 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
5 Maritimo 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
-------------------------
6 SC Olhanense 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
6 Braga 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
-------------------------
8 Rio Ave 3 1 1 1 1 1 4
9 Academica 3 0 3 0 4 4 3
10 Gil Vicente 3 0 3 0 0 0 3
11 Estoril 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
12 Beira Mar 3 0 2 1 5 7 2
13 Vitoria Guimaraes 3 0 2 1 2 6 2
14 Vitoria Setubal 3 0 2 1 2 7 2
-------------------------
15 Sporting 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
16 Nacional Madeira 3 0 1 2 3 8 1
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation