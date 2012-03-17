UPDATE 2-Soccer-Atletico close in on last eight with 4-2 Leverkusen win
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Saturday CD Feirense 1 Braga 4 Uniao Leiria 1 Rio Ave 0
Friday, March 16 Benfica 3 Beira Mar 1 Nacional Madeira 0 Porto 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 23 17 5 1 53 16 56 2 Benfica 23 17 4 2 54 21 55 ------------------------- 3 Braga 23 17 4 2 51 19 55 ------------------------- 4 Sporting 22 12 5 5 36 17 41 5 Maritimo 22 12 5 5 32 24 41 ------------------------- 6 Vitoria Guimaraes 22 10 2 10 26 28 32 ------------------------- 7 SC Olhanense 22 6 9 7 28 30 27 8 Nacional Madeira 23 7 5 11 28 41 26 9 Rio Ave 23 7 3 13 24 28 24 10 Academica 22 5 8 9 21 28 23 11 Gil Vicente 22 5 8 9 20 33 23 12 FC Pacos de Ferreira 22 6 3 13 26 42 21 13 Beira Mar 23 5 5 13 18 27 20 14 Vitoria Setubal 22 5 5 12 19 40 20 15 Uniao Leiria 23 5 3 15 21 43 18 16 CD Feirense 23 3 8 12 17 37 17 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 18 Academica v FC Pacos de Ferreira (1600) Vitoria Setubal v Maritimo (1800) Vitoria Guimaraes v SC Olhanense (2015) Monday, March 19 Gil Vicente v Sporting (2045)
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 21 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praised his team for perfectly executing his game plan in their 4-2 Champions League victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday and said the scoreline should have been even higher.
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.