RPT-Soccer-Cagliari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 9 Academica 1 Benfica 2 Sporting 3 Maritimo 1 Friday, April 8 Boavista 0 FC Arouca 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 29 24 1 4 78 20 73 2 Sporting 29 22 5 2 64 20 71 ------------------------- 3 Porto 28 19 4 5 53 24 61 ------------------------- 4 Braga 28 14 8 6 47 27 50 5 FC Arouca 29 11 12 6 39 34 45 ------------------------- 6 Rio Ave 28 12 6 10 38 38 42 ------------------------- 7 Estoril 28 11 6 11 33 32 39 8 Pacos de Ferreira 28 9 9 10 34 35 36 9 Vitoria Guimaraes 28 8 11 9 38 43 35 10 Nacional 28 9 7 12 33 41 34 11 Belenenses 28 8 9 11 38 59 33 12 Maritimo 29 9 5 15 39 55 32 13 Vitoria Setubal 28 6 11 11 37 49 29 14 Moreirense 28 7 7 14 32 46 28 15 Boavista 29 6 8 15 21 35 26 16 Uniao Madeira 28 6 8 14 20 39 26 ------------------------- 17 Academica 29 5 8 16 29 52 23 18 CD Tondela 28 4 5 19 25 49 17 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 10 Nacional v Estoril (1500) CD Tondela v Uniao Madeira (1500) Vitoria Setubal v Belenenses (1500) Pacos de Ferreira v Porto (1715) Braga v Moreirense (1930) Monday, April 11 Rio Ave v Vitoria Guimaraes (1900)
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.