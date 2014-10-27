Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 27
Rio Ave 3 Penafiel 2
Sunday, October 26
Nacional Madeira 1 Academica 0
Estoril 1 Belenenses 2
Braga 2 Benfica 1
Sporting 4 Maritimo 2
Saturday, October 25
Arouca 0 Porto 5
Boavista 1 FC Pacos de Ferreira 2
Moreirense 2 Gil Vicente 0
Friday, October 24
Vitoria Setubal 0 Vitoria Guimaraes 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 8 6 1 1 20 6 19
2 Porto 8 5 3 0 15 3 18
-------------------------
3 Vitoria Guimaraes 8 5 2 1 15 7 17
-------------------------
4 Sporting 8 4 4 0 17 6 16
5 Rio Ave 8 4 2 2 16 9 14
-------------------------
6 Braga 8 4 2 2 12 6 14
-------------------------
7 FC Pacos de Ferreira 8 4 2 2 10 8 14
8 Belenenses 8 4 2 2 11 10 14
9 Maritimo 8 4 0 4 14 12 12
10 Moreirense 8 2 4 2 5 7 10
11 Nacional Madeira 8 2 2 4 6 9 8
12 Vitoria Setubal 8 2 2 4 6 12 8
13 Academica 8 1 4 3 6 8 7
14 Boavista 8 2 1 5 5 15 7
15 Arouca 8 2 1 5 4 15 7
-------------------------
16 Estoril 8 1 3 4 11 17 6
-------------------------
17 Penafiel 8 1 1 6 5 16 4
18 Gil Vicente 8 0 2 6 6 18 2
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation