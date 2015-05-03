May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 3
Boavista 3 Moreirense 1
Maritimo 1 Arouca 1
Penafiel 0 Academica 0
Vitoria Setubal 0 Porto 2
Saturday, May 2
Gil Vicente 0 Benfica 5
Sporting 2 Nacional 0
Friday, May 1
Vitoria Guimaraes 2 Estoril 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 31 25 3 3 78 15 78
2 Porto 31 23 6 2 69 12 75
-------------------------
3 Sporting 31 20 9 2 61 27 69
-------------------------
4 Braga 30 16 6 8 46 19 54
5 Vitoria Guimaraes 31 14 8 9 44 31 50
-------------------------
6 Belenenses 30 11 10 9 29 30 43
-------------------------
7 Pacos de Ferreira 30 11 9 10 35 38 42
8 Nacional 31 11 7 13 39 44 40
9 Rio Ave 30 9 12 9 35 36 39
10 Maritimo 31 10 8 13 38 40 38
11 Moreirense 31 9 9 13 27 39 36
12 Estoril 31 8 11 12 34 54 35
13 Boavista 31 9 6 16 27 47 33
14 Academica 31 4 16 11 21 38 28
15 Arouca 31 7 6 18 24 46 27
16 Vitoria Setubal 31 6 8 17 21 47 26
-------------------------
17 Gil Vicente 31 4 11 16 24 54 23
18 Penafiel 31 4 7 20 27 62 19
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League preliminary round
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 4
Belenenses v Rio Ave (1845)
Pacos de Ferreira v Braga (1900)