Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 29 Benfica 2 Estoril 1 Boavista 1 CD Tondela 0 Nacional 0 Rio Ave 2 GD Chaves 0 Porto 2 Friday, April 28 Vitoria Setubal 0 Vitoria Guimaraes 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 31 23 6 2 64 16 75 2 Porto 31 21 9 1 65 14 72 ------------------------- 3 Sporting 30 19 7 4 59 28 64 ------------------------- 4 Vitoria Guimaraes 31 17 8 6 49 33 59 5 Braga 30 14 9 7 44 29 51 6 Maritimo 30 13 8 9 31 28 47 ------------------------- 7 Rio Ave 31 13 6 12 37 36 45 8 Boavista 31 9 11 11 28 32 38 9 GD Chaves 31 8 13 10 31 34 37 10 CD Feirense 30 10 6 14 25 43 36 11 Vitoria Setubal 31 9 8 14 27 35 35 12 Pacos de Ferreira 30 7 11 12 29 39 32 13 Belenenses 30 8 8 14 22 39 32 14 Estoril 31 8 7 16 29 38 31 15 FC Arouca 30 9 4 17 28 48 31 16 Moreirense 30 6 7 17 25 43 25 ------------------------- 17 CD Tondela 31 5 8 18 23 50 23 18 Nacional 31 4 8 19 19 50 20 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-6: Europa League preliminary round 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 30 CD Feirense v Maritimo (1500) FC Arouca v Moreirense (1500) Braga v Sporting (1700) Belenenses v Pacos de Ferreira (1915)
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0 Sao Paulo 0 Vitoria 2 Botafogo 2 Standings P W D L F A