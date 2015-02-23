Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday Monday, February 23 Boavista 0 Porto 2 Sunday, February 22 Arouca 1 Rio Ave 0 Maritimo 1 Belenenses 2 Estoril 1 Academica 2 Sporting 2 Gil Vicente 0 Saturday, February 21 Moreirense 1 Benfica 3 Braga 3 Nacional 1 Vitoria Setubal 0 Penafiel 1 Friday, February 20 Pacos de Ferreira 2 Vitoria Guimaraes 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 22 18 2 2 51 10 56 2 Porto 22 16 4 2 52 10 52 ------------------------- 3 Sporting 22 13 8 1 42 17 47 ------------------------- 4 Braga 22 13 4 5 37 14 43 5 Vitoria Guimaraes 22 10 7 5 35 20 37 ------------------------- 6 Belenenses 22 9 7 6 22 22 34 ------------------------- 7 Pacos de Ferreira 22 8 6 8 28 33 30 8 Rio Ave 22 7 8 7 28 28 29 9 Nacional 22 8 4 10 26 32 28 10 Maritimo 22 8 3 11 29 32 27 11 Moreirense 22 6 7 9 19 25 25 12 Estoril 22 6 7 9 24 33 25 13 Boavista 22 6 3 13 16 37 21 14 Arouca 22 5 4 13 15 34 19 15 Vitoria Setubal 22 5 4 13 16 36 19 ------------------------- 16 Academica 22 2 12 8 14 28 18 ------------------------- 17 Gil Vicente 22 3 8 11 17 37 17 18 Penafiel 22 4 4 14 19 42 16 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.