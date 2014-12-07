Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 7
Arouca 0 Penafiel 1
Moreirense 2 FC Pacos de Ferreira 0
Braga 0 Vitoria Guimaraes 0
Saturday, December 6
Academica 0 Porto 3
Benfica 3 Belenenses 0
Estoril 1 Vitoria Setubal 0
Rio Ave 0 Gil Vicente 0
Friday, December 5
Boavista 1 Sporting 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 12 10 1 1 28 7 31
2 Porto 12 8 4 0 27 5 28
-------------------------
3 Vitoria Guimaraes 12 8 3 1 22 9 27
-------------------------
4 Sporting 12 6 5 1 24 11 23
5 Braga 12 6 4 2 21 8 22
-------------------------
6 Belenenses 12 6 3 3 15 14 21
-------------------------
7 FC Pacos de Ferreira 12 5 4 3 16 13 19
8 Rio Ave 12 5 3 4 19 15 18
9 Moreirense 12 4 4 4 10 11 16
10 Maritimo 11 5 0 6 19 15 15
11 Estoril 12 3 5 4 17 21 14
12 Vitoria Setubal 12 3 2 7 8 20 11
13 Boavista 12 3 1 8 8 25 10
14 Nacional Madeira 11 2 3 6 7 13 9
15 Arouca 12 2 3 7 6 19 9
-------------------------
16 Academica 12 1 5 6 7 17 8
-------------------------
17 Penafiel 12 2 1 9 8 25 7
18 Gil Vicente 12 0 5 7 7 21 5
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 8
Nacional Madeira v Maritimo (2000)