Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 24
Benfica 2 SC Olhanense 0
Friday, November 23
Beira Mar 2 Vitoria Guimaraes 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 10 8 2 0 25 6 26
2 Porto 9 7 2 0 24 6 23
-------------------------
3 Braga 9 5 2 2 20 12 17
-------------------------
4 FC Pacos de Ferreira 9 3 5 1 11 7 14
5 Rio Ave 9 4 2 3 10 10 14
-------------------------
6 Estoril 9 3 3 3 15 13 12
-------------------------
7 Vitoria Guimaraes 10 3 3 4 10 18 12
8 Vitoria Setubal 9 2 5 2 8 12 11
9 Sporting 9 2 4 3 7 9 10
10 SC Olhanense 10 2 4 4 13 16 10
11 Gil Vicente 9 2 3 4 7 12 9
12 Maritimo 9 2 3 4 5 14 9
13 Academica 9 1 5 3 10 12 8
14 Nacional Madeira 9 2 2 5 14 20 8
-------------------------
15 Beira Mar 10 1 4 5 13 21 7
16 Moreirense 9 1 3 5 10 14 6
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 25
Nacional Madeira v Estoril (1600)
Vitoria Setubal v Rio Ave (1600)
Academica v Gil Vicente (1800)
Braga v Porto (2015)
Monday, November 26
Moreirense v Sporting (2015)