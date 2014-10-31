Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 31
Benfica 1 Rio Ave 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 9 7 1 1 21 6 22
2 Porto 8 5 3 0 15 3 18
-------------------------
3 Vitoria Guimaraes 8 5 2 1 15 7 17
-------------------------
4 Sporting 8 4 4 0 17 6 16
5 Rio Ave 9 4 2 3 16 10 14
-------------------------
6 Braga 8 4 2 2 12 6 14
-------------------------
7 FC Pacos de Ferreira 8 4 2 2 10 8 14
8 Belenenses 8 4 2 2 11 10 14
9 Maritimo 8 4 0 4 14 12 12
10 Moreirense 8 2 4 2 5 7 10
11 Nacional Madeira 8 2 2 4 6 9 8
12 Vitoria Setubal 8 2 2 4 6 12 8
13 Academica 8 1 4 3 6 8 7
14 Boavista 8 2 1 5 5 15 7
15 Arouca 8 2 1 5 4 15 7
-------------------------
16 Estoril 8 1 3 4 11 17 6
-------------------------
17 Penafiel 8 1 1 6 5 16 4
18 Gil Vicente 8 0 2 6 6 18 2
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 1
Penafiel v Estoril (1600)
Vitoria Guimaraes v Sporting (1800)
Porto v Nacional Madeira (2015)
Sunday, November 2
Maritimo v Moreirense (1600)
FC Pacos de Ferreira v Vitoria Setubal (1600)
Gil Vicente v Arouca (1600)
Academica v Braga (1915)
Monday, November 3
Belenenses v Boavista (2000)