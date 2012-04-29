Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship on Sunday. Rio Ave 2 Benfica 2 Beira Mar 2 FC Pacos de Ferreira 0 Uniao Leiria 0 CD Feirense 4 Vitoria Setubal 0 Nacional Madeira 3 Saturday, April 28 Maritimo 0 Porto 2 Gil Vicente 3 Vitoria Guimaraes 1 Friday, April 27 Braga 1 SC Olhanense 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 28 21 6 1 62 17 69 2 Benfica 28 19 6 3 62 26 63 ------------------------- 3 Braga 28 18 5 5 56 26 59 ------------------------- 4 Sporting 27 16 5 6 42 21 53 5 Maritimo 28 14 6 8 40 37 48 ------------------------- 6 Vitoria Guimaraes 28 13 3 12 36 37 42 ------------------------- 7 Nacional Madeira 28 11 5 12 42 47 38 8 SC Olhanense 28 8 11 9 34 37 35 9 Gil Vicente 28 7 10 11 27 38 31 10 Vitoria Setubal 28 8 6 14 23 45 30 11 Beira Mar 28 8 5 15 25 35 29 12 FC Pacos de Ferreira 28 8 5 15 32 50 29 13 Rio Ave 28 7 6 15 29 35 27 14 CD Feirense 28 5 9 14 25 43 24 ------------------------- 15 Academica 27 5 8 14 23 35 23 16 Uniao Leiria 28 5 4 19 23 52 19 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 30 Sporting v Academica (1945)
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.