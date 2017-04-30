Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Belenenses 1 Pacos de Ferreira 2 CD Feirense 2 Maritimo 1 FC Arouca 2 Moreirense 2 Braga 2 Sporting 3 Saturday, April 29 Benfica 2 Estoril 1 Boavista 1 CD Tondela 0 Nacional 0 Rio Ave 2 GD Chaves 0 Porto 2 Friday, April 28 Vitoria Setubal 0 Vitoria Guimaraes 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 31 23 6 2 64 16 75 2 Porto 31 21 9 1 65 14 72 ------------------------- 3 Sporting 31 20 7 4 62 30 67 ------------------------- 4 Vitoria Guimaraes 31 17 8 6 49 33 59 5 Braga 31 14 9 8 46 32 51 6 Maritimo 31 13 8 10 32 30 47 ------------------------- 7 Rio Ave 31 13 6 12 37 36 45 8 CD Feirense 31 11 6 14 27 44 39 9 Boavista 31 9 11 11 28 32 38 10 GD Chaves 31 8 13 10 31 34 37 11 Vitoria Setubal 31 9 8 14 27 35 35 12 Pacos de Ferreira 31 8 11 12 31 40 35 13 Belenenses 31 8 8 15 23 41 32 14 FC Arouca 31 9 5 17 30 50 32 15 Estoril 31 8 7 16 29 38 31 16 Moreirense 31 6 8 17 27 45 26 ------------------------- 17 CD Tondela 31 5 8 18 23 50 23 18 Nacional 31 4 8 19 19 50 20 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-6: Europa League preliminary round 17-18: Relegation
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara