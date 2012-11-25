Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 25 Academica 2 Gil Vicente 2 Nacional Madeira 1 Estoril 0 Braga 0 Porto 2 Vitoria Setubal 3 Rio Ave 5 Saturday, November 24 Benfica 2 SC Olhanense 0 Friday, November 23 Beira Mar 2 Vitoria Guimaraes 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 10 8 2 0 26 6 26 2 Benfica 10 8 2 0 25 6 26 ------------------------- 3 Braga 10 5 2 3 20 14 17 ------------------------- 4 Rio Ave 10 5 2 3 15 13 17 5 FC Pacos de Ferreira 9 3 5 1 11 7 14 ------------------------- 6 Estoril 10 3 3 4 15 14 12 ------------------------- 7 Vitoria Guimaraes 10 3 3 4 10 18 12 8 Nacional Madeira 10 3 2 5 15 20 11 9 Vitoria Setubal 10 2 5 3 11 17 11 10 Sporting 9 2 4 3 7 9 10 11 SC Olhanense 10 2 4 4 13 16 10 12 Gil Vicente 10 2 4 4 9 14 10 13 Academica 10 1 6 3 12 14 9 14 Maritimo 9 2 3 4 5 14 9 ------------------------- 15 Beira Mar 10 1 4 5 13 21 7 16 Moreirense 9 1 3 5 10 14 6 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 26 Moreirense v Sporting (2015)