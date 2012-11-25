Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 25
Academica 2 Gil Vicente 2
Nacional Madeira 1 Estoril 0
Braga 0 Porto 2
Vitoria Setubal 3 Rio Ave 5
Saturday, November 24
Benfica 2 SC Olhanense 0
Friday, November 23
Beira Mar 2 Vitoria Guimaraes 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Porto 10 8 2 0 26 6 26
2 Benfica 10 8 2 0 25 6 26
-------------------------
3 Braga 10 5 2 3 20 14 17
-------------------------
4 Rio Ave 10 5 2 3 15 13 17
5 FC Pacos de Ferreira 9 3 5 1 11 7 14
-------------------------
6 Estoril 10 3 3 4 15 14 12
-------------------------
7 Vitoria Guimaraes 10 3 3 4 10 18 12
8 Nacional Madeira 10 3 2 5 15 20 11
9 Vitoria Setubal 10 2 5 3 11 17 11
10 Sporting 9 2 4 3 7 9 10
11 SC Olhanense 10 2 4 4 13 16 10
12 Gil Vicente 10 2 4 4 9 14 10
13 Academica 10 1 6 3 12 14 9
14 Maritimo 9 2 3 4 5 14 9
-------------------------
15 Beira Mar 10 1 4 5 13 21 7
16 Moreirense 9 1 3 5 10 14 6
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 26
Moreirense v Sporting (2015)