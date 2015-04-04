Soccer-Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 4 Belenenses 2 Moreirense 0 Benfica 3 Nacional 1 Pacos de Ferreira 1 Sporting 1 Penafiel 2 Boavista 2 Friday, April 3 Academica 0 Rio Ave 0 Gil Vicente 0 Braga 2 Vitoria Guimaraes 1 Arouca 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 27 22 2 3 66 14 68 2 Porto 26 19 5 2 58 11 62 ------------------------- 3 Sporting 27 16 9 2 51 24 57 ------------------------- 4 Braga 27 15 5 7 41 17 50 5 Vitoria Guimaraes 27 12 7 8 39 28 43 ------------------------- 6 Belenenses 27 10 9 8 27 27 39 ------------------------- 7 Pacos de Ferreira 27 10 8 9 32 36 38 8 Rio Ave 27 9 10 8 33 32 37 9 Nacional 27 9 6 12 33 39 33 10 Moreirense 27 8 8 11 23 31 32 11 Maritimo 26 9 4 13 32 36 31 12 Boavista 27 8 5 14 23 42 29 13 Estoril 26 6 10 10 30 45 28 14 Academica 27 4 15 8 19 30 27 15 Vitoria Setubal 26 6 6 14 18 40 24 ------------------------- 16 Arouca 27 6 5 16 20 41 23 ------------------------- 17 Gil Vicente 27 3 10 14 20 45 19 18 Penafiel 27 4 6 17 27 54 18 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 6 Maritimo v Vitoria Setubal (1700) Porto v Estoril (1900)
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
March 27 Japan will need resilience and variety to claim a third successive World Cup qualifying victory when they host Thailand on Tuesday, Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has said.