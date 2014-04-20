April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 20
Benfica 2 SC Olhanense 0
Saturday, April 19
Belenenses 0 Sporting 1
Maritimo 3 Academica 1
FC Pacos de Ferreira 0 Nacional Madeira 5
Gil Vicente 0 Estoril 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Benfica 28 23 4 1 56 15 73
2 Sporting 28 20 6 2 53 18 66
-------------------------
3 Porto 27 17 4 6 51 22 55
-------------------------
4 Estoril 28 14 8 6 40 25 50
5 Nacional Madeira 28 11 11 6 42 31 44
-------------------------
6 Maritimo 28 10 7 11 38 43 37
-------------------------
7 Braga 27 10 5 12 37 34 35
8 Vitoria Setubal 27 9 7 11 36 38 34
9 Academica 28 8 9 11 21 33 33
10 Vitoria Guimaraes 28 9 4 15 29 35 31
11 Rio Ave 27 8 7 12 21 31 31
12 Arouca 28 7 7 14 27 41 28
13 Gil Vicente 28 7 7 14 22 36 28
14 Belenenses 28 5 9 14 17 32 24
-------------------------
15 FC Pacos de Ferreira 28 6 5 17 26 55 23
-------------------------
16 SC Olhanense 28 5 6 17 18 45 21
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15: Relegation play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 21
Vitoria Setubal v Braga (1700)
Porto v Rio Ave (1900)