Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday Monday, April 21 Porto 3 Rio Ave 0 Vitoria Setubal 1 Braga 1 Sunday, April 20 Benfica 2 SC Olhanense 0 Saturday, April 19 Belenenses 0 Sporting 1 Maritimo 3 Academica 1 FC Pacos de Ferreira 0 Nacional Madeira 5 Gil Vicente 0 Estoril 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Benfica 28 23 4 1 56 15 73 2 Sporting 28 20 6 2 53 18 66 ------------------------- 3 Porto 28 18 4 6 54 22 58 ------------------------- 4 Estoril 28 14 8 6 40 25 50 5 Nacional Madeira 28 11 11 6 42 31 44 ------------------------- 6 Maritimo 28 10 7 11 38 43 37 ------------------------- 7 Braga 28 10 6 12 38 35 36 8 Vitoria Setubal 28 9 8 11 37 39 35 9 Academica 28 8 9 11 21 33 33 10 Vitoria Guimaraes 28 9 4 15 29 35 31 11 Rio Ave 28 8 7 13 21 34 31 12 Arouca 28 7 7 14 27 41 28 13 Gil Vicente 28 7 7 14 22 36 28 14 Belenenses 28 5 9 14 17 32 24 ------------------------- 15 FC Pacos de Ferreira 28 6 5 17 26 55 23 ------------------------- 16 SC Olhanense 28 5 6 17 18 45 21 ------------------------- C - Champion 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15: Relegation play-off 16: Relegation
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)