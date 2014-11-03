Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday
Monday, November 3
Belenenses 3 Boavista 1
Sunday, November 2
Academica 1 Braga 1
Maritimo 1 Moreirense 2
FC Pacos de Ferreira 4 Vitoria Setubal 1
Gil Vicente 1 Arouca 1
Saturday, November 1
Penafiel 1 Estoril 2
Porto 2 Nacional Madeira 0
Vitoria Guimaraes 3 Sporting 0
Friday, October 31
Benfica 1 Rio Ave 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 9 7 1 1 21 6 22
2 Porto 9 6 3 0 17 3 21
3 Vitoria Guimaraes 9 6 2 1 18 7 20
4 FC Pacos de Ferreira 9 5 2 2 14 9 17
5 Belenenses 9 5 2 2 14 11 17
6 Sporting 9 4 4 1 17 9 16
7 Braga 9 4 3 2 13 7 15
8 Rio Ave 9 4 2 3 16 10 14
9 Moreirense 9 3 4 2 7 8 13
10 Maritimo 9 4 0 5 15 14 12
11 Estoril 9 2 3 4 13 18 9
12 Academica 9 1 5 3 7 9 8
13 Nacional Madeira 9 2 2 5 6 11 8
14 Vitoria Setubal 9 2 2 5 7 16 8
15 Arouca 9 2 2 5 5 16 8
16 Boavista 9 2 1 6 6 18 7
17 Penafiel 9 1 1 7 6 18 4
18 Gil Vicente 9 0 3 6 7 19 3
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation