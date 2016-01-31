Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, January 31 Boavista 0 Braga 0 Nacional 3 CD Tondela 1 FC Arouca 2 Pacos de Ferreira 2 Moreirense 1 Benfica 4 Rio Ave 2 Vitoria Setubal 1 Saturday, January 30 Estoril 1 Porto 3 Sporting 3 Academica 2 Friday, January 29 Vitoria Guimaraes 3 Uniao Madeira 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting 20 16 3 1 43 14 51 2 Benfica 20 16 1 3 54 14 49 ------------------------- 3 Porto 20 14 4 2 40 12 46 ------------------------- 4 Braga 20 10 6 4 33 14 36 5 Pacos de Ferreira 20 8 6 6 29 24 30 ------------------------- 6 Vitoria Guimaraes 20 8 6 6 29 30 30 ------------------------- 7 Rio Ave 20 8 4 8 30 32 28 8 FC Arouca 20 5 10 5 26 26 25 9 Vitoria Setubal 20 6 7 7 31 37 25 10 Estoril 20 6 5 9 19 25 23 11 Uniao Madeira 20 6 5 9 15 25 23 12 Belenenses 19 5 7 7 25 40 22 13 Maritimo 19 6 3 10 26 37 21 14 Nacional 20 5 5 10 22 30 20 15 Moreirense 20 5 5 10 23 35 20 16 Boavista 20 4 5 11 15 28 17 ------------------------- 17 Academica 20 4 5 11 20 37 17 18 CD Tondela 20 2 3 15 14 34 9 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 1 Maritimo v Belenenses (2000)
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0