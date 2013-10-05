Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 5
Belenenses 2 SC Olhanense 0
Sporting 4 Vitoria Setubal 0
Friday, October 4
Academica 0 Rio Ave 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting 7 5 2 0 19 4 17
2 Porto 6 5 1 0 12 3 16
-------------------------
3 Braga 6 4 0 2 9 6 12
-------------------------
4 Estoril 6 3 2 1 12 9 11
5 Benfica 6 3 2 1 9 6 11
-------------------------
6 Nacional Madeira 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
-------------------------
7 Rio Ave 7 3 1 3 7 6 10
8 Gil Vicente 6 2 2 2 7 7 8
9 Maritimo 6 2 1 3 10 12 7
10 Vitoria Guimaraes 6 2 1 3 5 7 7
11 Belenenses 7 2 1 4 8 11 7
12 Arouca 6 2 1 3 4 8 7
13 SC Olhanense 7 1 2 4 4 10 5
14 Vitoria Setubal 7 1 2 4 10 17 5
-------------------------
15 Academica 7 1 2 4 3 10 5
-------------------------
16 FC Pacos de Ferreira 6 1 1 4 6 11 4
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15: Relegation play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 6
Gil Vicente v FC Pacos de Ferreira (1500)
Nacional Madeira v Braga (1515)
Arouca v Porto (1715)
Estoril v Benfica (1915)
Monday, October 7
Vitoria Guimaraes v Maritimo (1915)