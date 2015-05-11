May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 11
Nacional 2 Vitoria Guimaraes 2
Sunday, May 10
Arouca 0 Boavista 0
Porto 2 Gil Vicente 0
Estoril 1 Sporting 1
Moreirense 3 Vitoria Setubal 1
Saturday, May 9
Academica 1 Belenenses 1
Benfica 4 Penafiel 0
Rio Ave 0 Pacos de Ferreira 0
Braga 1 Maritimo 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 32 26 3 3 82 15 81
2 Porto 32 24 6 2 71 12 78
-------------------------
3 Sporting 32 20 10 2 62 28 70
-------------------------
4 Braga 32 16 7 9 49 24 55
5 Vitoria Guimaraes 32 14 9 9 46 33 51
6 Pacos de Ferreira 32 11 11 10 37 40 44
-------------------------
7 Belenenses 32 11 11 10 31 34 44
8 Rio Ave 32 10 13 9 38 37 43
9 Maritimo 32 11 8 13 41 41 41
10 Nacional 32 11 8 13 41 46 41
11 Moreirense 32 10 9 13 30 40 39
12 Estoril 32 8 12 12 35 55 36
13 Boavista 32 9 7 16 27 47 34
14 Academica 32 4 17 11 22 39 29
15 Arouca 32 7 7 18 24 46 28
16 Vitoria Setubal 32 6 8 18 22 50 26
-------------------------
17 Gil Vicente 32 4 11 17 24 56 23
R18 Penafiel 32 4 7 21 27 66 19
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-6: Europa League preliminary round
17-18: Relegation