March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 17
Nacional Madeira 2 Benfica 4
Sunday, March 16
Arouca 2 SC Olhanense 0
Belenenses 1 Vitoria Setubal 3
Sporting 1 Porto 0
Saturday, March 15
Estoril 1 Maritimo 0
Gil Vicente 1 Rio Ave 2
Vitoria Guimaraes 1 FC Pacos de Ferreira 2
Friday, March 14
Academica 1 Braga 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 23 18 4 1 44 15 58
2 Sporting 23 15 6 2 43 16 51
-------------------------
3 Porto 23 14 4 5 43 18 46
-------------------------
4 Estoril 23 12 6 5 35 22 42
5 Nacional Madeira 23 8 10 5 32 26 34
-------------------------
6 Braga 23 9 4 10 33 29 31
-------------------------
7 Vitoria Guimaraes 23 9 3 11 25 25 30
8 Maritimo 23 8 6 9 32 36 30
9 Vitoria Setubal 23 8 5 10 31 35 29
10 Academica 23 7 8 8 16 22 29
11 Rio Ave 23 7 6 10 18 24 27
12 Gil Vicente 23 7 4 12 21 32 25
13 Arouca 23 5 7 11 22 33 22
14 FC Pacos de Ferreira 23 5 4 14 21 44 19
-------------------------
15 Belenenses 23 3 8 12 12 28 17
-------------------------
16 SC Olhanense 23 4 5 14 14 37 17
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15: Relegation play-off
16: Relegation