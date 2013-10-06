Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 6
Arouca 1 Porto 3
Nacional Madeira 3 Braga 0
Estoril 1 Benfica 2
Gil Vicente 2 FC Pacos de Ferreira 1
Saturday, October 5
Belenenses 2 SC Olhanense 0
Sporting 4 Vitoria Setubal 0
Friday, October 4
Academica 0 Rio Ave 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Porto 7 6 1 0 15 4 19
2 Sporting 7 5 2 0 19 4 17
-------------------------
3 Benfica 7 4 2 1 11 7 14
-------------------------
4 Nacional Madeira 7 4 1 2 12 7 13
5 Braga 7 4 0 3 9 9 12
-------------------------
6 Estoril 7 3 2 2 13 11 11
-------------------------
7 Gil Vicente 7 3 2 2 9 8 11
8 Rio Ave 7 3 1 3 7 6 10
9 Maritimo 6 2 1 3 10 12 7
10 Vitoria Guimaraes 6 2 1 3 5 7 7
11 Belenenses 7 2 1 4 8 11 7
12 Arouca 7 2 1 4 5 11 7
13 SC Olhanense 7 1 2 4 4 10 5
14 Vitoria Setubal 7 1 2 4 10 17 5
-------------------------
15 Academica 7 1 2 4 3 10 5
-------------------------
16 FC Pacos de Ferreira 7 1 1 5 7 13 4
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15: Relegation play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 7
Vitoria Guimaraes v Maritimo (1915)