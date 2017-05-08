May 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday Monday, May 8 Estoril 2 GD Chaves 1 Sunday, May 7 CD Tondela 2 Vitoria Setubal 1 Rio Ave 0 Benfica 1 Sporting 1 Belenenses 3 Vitoria Guimaraes 1 FC Arouca 0 Saturday, May 6 Boavista 2 Nacional 2 Maritimo 1 Porto 1 Pacos de Ferreira 0 CD Feirense 1 Friday, May 5 Moreirense 2 Braga 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 32 24 6 2 65 16 78 2 Porto 32 21 10 1 66 15 73 ------------------------- 3 Sporting 32 20 7 5 63 33 67 ------------------------- 4 Vitoria Guimaraes 32 18 8 6 50 33 62 ------------------------- 5 Braga 32 14 9 9 47 34 51 6 Maritimo 32 13 9 10 33 31 48 ------------------------- 7 Rio Ave 32 13 6 13 37 37 45 8 CD Feirense 32 12 6 14 28 44 42 9 Boavista 32 9 12 11 30 34 39 10 GD Chaves 32 8 13 11 32 36 37 11 Vitoria Setubal 32 9 8 15 28 37 35 12 Pacos de Ferreira 32 8 11 13 31 41 35 13 Belenenses 32 9 8 15 26 42 35 14 Estoril 32 9 7 16 31 39 34 15 FC Arouca 32 9 5 18 30 51 32 16 Moreirense 32 7 8 17 29 46 29 ------------------------- 17 CD Tondela 32 6 8 18 25 51 26 R18 Nacional 32 4 9 19 21 52 21 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League preliminary round 17-18: Relegation