May 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 8
Estoril 2 GD Chaves 1
Sunday, May 7
CD Tondela 2 Vitoria Setubal 1
Rio Ave 0 Benfica 1
Sporting 1 Belenenses 3
Vitoria Guimaraes 1 FC Arouca 0
Saturday, May 6
Boavista 2 Nacional 2
Maritimo 1 Porto 1
Pacos de Ferreira 0 CD Feirense 1
Friday, May 5
Moreirense 2 Braga 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 32 24 6 2 65 16 78
2 Porto 32 21 10 1 66 15 73
-------------------------
3 Sporting 32 20 7 5 63 33 67
-------------------------
4 Vitoria Guimaraes 32 18 8 6 50 33 62
-------------------------
5 Braga 32 14 9 9 47 34 51
6 Maritimo 32 13 9 10 33 31 48
-------------------------
7 Rio Ave 32 13 6 13 37 37 45
8 CD Feirense 32 12 6 14 28 44 42
9 Boavista 32 9 12 11 30 34 39
10 GD Chaves 32 8 13 11 32 36 37
11 Vitoria Setubal 32 9 8 15 28 37 35
12 Pacos de Ferreira 32 8 11 13 31 41 35
13 Belenenses 32 9 8 15 26 42 35
14 Estoril 32 9 7 16 31 39 34
15 FC Arouca 32 9 5 18 30 51 32
16 Moreirense 32 7 8 17 29 46 29
-------------------------
17 CD Tondela 32 6 8 18 25 51 26
R18 Nacional 32 4 9 19 21 52 21
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League preliminary round
17-18: Relegation