March 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 6
Braga 0 Porto 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 23 19 2 2 57 10 59
2 Porto 24 18 4 2 56 10 58
-------------------------
3 Sporting 23 13 8 2 42 20 47
-------------------------
4 Braga 24 14 4 6 39 15 46
5 Vitoria Guimaraes 23 11 7 5 36 20 40
-------------------------
6 Belenenses 23 9 7 7 22 23 34
-------------------------
7 Pacos de Ferreira 23 9 6 8 29 33 33
8 Nacional 23 9 4 10 29 32 31
9 Rio Ave 23 7 8 8 28 30 29
10 Moreirense 23 7 7 9 21 26 28
11 Maritimo 23 8 3 12 29 33 27
12 Estoril 23 6 7 10 24 39 25
13 Boavista 23 6 4 13 17 38 22
14 Arouca 23 5 5 13 16 35 20
15 Academica 23 2 13 8 15 29 19
-------------------------
16 Vitoria Setubal 23 5 4 14 16 39 19
-------------------------
17 Gil Vicente 23 3 9 11 18 38 18
18 Penafiel 23 4 4 15 20 44 16
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 7
Vitoria Setubal v Belenenses (1915)
Sunday, March 8
Arouca v Benfica (1600)
Maritimo v Pacos de Ferreira (1600)
Moreirense v Academica (1600)
Estoril v Gil Vicente (1700)
Boavista v Vitoria Guimaraes (1915)
Monday, March 9
Rio Ave v Nacional (1800)
Sporting v Penafiel (2000)