March 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday Friday, March 6 Braga 0 Porto 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 23 19 2 2 57 10 59 2 Porto 24 18 4 2 56 10 58 ------------------------- 3 Sporting 23 13 8 2 42 20 47 ------------------------- 4 Braga 24 14 4 6 39 15 46 5 Vitoria Guimaraes 23 11 7 5 36 20 40 ------------------------- 6 Belenenses 23 9 7 7 22 23 34 ------------------------- 7 Pacos de Ferreira 23 9 6 8 29 33 33 8 Nacional 23 9 4 10 29 32 31 9 Rio Ave 23 7 8 8 28 30 29 10 Moreirense 23 7 7 9 21 26 28 11 Maritimo 23 8 3 12 29 33 27 12 Estoril 23 6 7 10 24 39 25 13 Boavista 23 6 4 13 17 38 22 14 Arouca 23 5 5 13 16 35 20 15 Academica 23 2 13 8 15 29 19 ------------------------- 16 Vitoria Setubal 23 5 4 14 16 39 19 ------------------------- 17 Gil Vicente 23 3 9 11 18 38 18 18 Penafiel 23 4 4 15 20 44 16 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 7 Vitoria Setubal v Belenenses (1915) Sunday, March 8 Arouca v Benfica (1600) Maritimo v Pacos de Ferreira (1600) Moreirense v Academica (1600) Estoril v Gil Vicente (1700) Boavista v Vitoria Guimaraes (1915) Monday, March 9 Rio Ave v Nacional (1800) Sporting v Penafiel (2000)