Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 3
Vitoria Guimaraes 3 Boavista 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 6 5 1 0 15 4 16
2 Vitoria Guimaraes 7 4 2 1 14 7 14
-------------------------
3 Porto 6 3 3 0 8 2 12
-------------------------
4 Maritimo 6 4 0 2 10 5 12
5 Braga 6 3 2 1 9 3 11
-------------------------
6 Rio Ave 6 3 1 2 13 7 10
-------------------------
7 Sporting 6 2 4 0 9 4 10
8 Belenenses 6 3 1 2 8 8 10
9 FC Pacos de Ferreira 6 2 2 2 5 5 8
10 Arouca 6 2 1 3 4 6 7
11 Vitoria Setubal 6 2 1 3 5 10 7
12 Boavista 7 2 1 4 4 13 7
13 Academica 6 1 3 2 6 7 6
14 Moreirense 6 1 3 2 3 7 6
15 Estoril 6 1 2 3 9 14 5
-------------------------
16 Nacional Madeira 6 1 1 4 5 9 4
-------------------------
17 Penafiel 6 1 1 4 3 9 4
18 Gil Vicente 6 0 1 5 5 15 1
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 4
Penafiel v Sporting (1915)
Sunday, October 5
Academica v Moreirense (1500)
FC Pacos de Ferreira v Maritimo (1500)
Gil Vicente v Estoril (1500)
Benfica v Arouca (1700)
Porto v Braga (1700)
Nacional Madeira v Rio Ave (1800)
Belenenses v Vitoria Setubal (1915)