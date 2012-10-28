Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 28
Maritimo 0 Braga 2
Estoril 1 Porto 2
Rio Ave 2 Nacional Madeira 1
Saturday, October 27
Gil Vicente 0 Benfica 3
Beira Mar 0 FC Pacos de Ferreira 2
SC Olhanense 2 Moreirense 2
Friday, October 26
Vitoria Guimaraes 2 Vitoria Setubal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Benfica 7 5 2 0 19 6 17
2 Porto 7 5 2 0 17 5 17
-------------------------
3 Braga 7 4 2 1 17 10 14
-------------------------
4 Rio Ave 7 3 2 2 9 9 11
5 Vitoria Guimaraes 7 3 2 2 7 10 11
-------------------------
6 FC Pacos de Ferreira 7 2 4 1 10 7 10
-------------------------
7 Gil Vicente 7 2 3 2 6 8 9
8 Maritimo 7 2 2 3 4 8 8
9 Academica 6 1 4 1 9 8 7
10 Vitoria Setubal 7 1 4 2 5 10 7
11 Moreirense 7 1 3 3 10 11 6
12 SC Olhanense 7 1 3 3 12 14 6
13 Estoril 7 1 3 3 11 13 6
14 Sporting 6 1 3 2 5 7 6
-------------------------
15 Nacional Madeira 7 1 2 4 9 15 5
16 Beira Mar 7 0 3 4 7 16 3
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 29
Sporting v Academica (2015)