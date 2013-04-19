UPDATE 1-Soccer-Recalled Cahill could still miss key qualifiers
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Friday Friday, April 19 Braga 1 Academica 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 25 21 4 0 68 15 67 2 Porto 25 19 6 0 58 12 63 ------------------------- 3 Braga 26 14 4 8 54 37 46 ------------------------- 4 FC Pacos de Ferreira 25 12 10 3 36 23 46 5 Estoril 25 10 5 10 39 32 35 ------------------------- 6 Maritimo 25 8 10 7 29 37 34 ------------------------- 7 Sporting 25 8 9 8 29 31 33 8 Rio Ave 25 9 6 10 29 37 33 9 Vitoria Guimaraes 25 9 6 10 29 41 33 10 Nacional Madeira 25 8 7 10 36 43 31 11 Vitoria Setubal 25 6 5 14 28 49 23 12 Gil Vicente 25 5 7 13 26 45 22 13 Academica 26 4 9 13 29 42 21 14 SC Olhanense 25 4 9 12 24 37 21 ------------------------- 15 Moreirense 25 4 9 12 25 40 21 16 Beira Mar 25 3 8 14 27 45 17 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 20 FC Pacos de Ferreira v Rio Ave (1715) Moreirense v Porto (1930) Sunday, April 21 Nacional Madeira v Maritimo (1500) Beira Mar v Gil Vicente (1500) Vitoria Setubal v Estoril (1500) Benfica v Sporting (1915) Monday, April 22 SC Olhanense v Vitoria Guimaraes (1900)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 7 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 7 Zulia FC (Venezuela) 1 Chapecoense (Brazil) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chapecoense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zulia FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 10 Lanus (Argentina) v Nacional M. (Uruguay) (0000)